 
Romaniapress.com

August 27, 2021

PSD's Ciolacu: Snap elections, only solution, we do not govern with PNL or USR PLUS
Aug 27, 2021

PSD's Ciolacu: Snap elections, only solution, we do not govern with PNL or USR PLUS.

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu affirms that snap elections are the only solution, because the current Parliament "no longer reflects the will of Romanians", adding that the Social Democrats would not form a government with the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union-Unity, Freedom and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS). "There is no other solution at the moment than to create another majority. The Social Democratic Party will not form a government with PNL or USR PLUS. It is preposterous to believe that we will enter a government with Mr. Citu [Romania's prime minister] or Mr. Oros [Agriculture Minister]. Another political majority can be outlined. If not, it is not the end of the world and there is the possibility of a minority government. However, from my point of view and that of other colleagues, there is no other solution than snap elections," Marcel Ciolacu told Thursday evening private broadcaster Antena 3. He said that "the current Parliament no longer reflects the will of Romanians" and that "it is time" to hold early elections. Ciolacu also referred to the censure motion that will be submitted by PSD. "I will propose to my colleagues that at the beginning of the session [parliamentary - ed.n.], we should not take into account what they have there, that congress masquerade, we should take into account only what is happening in the economy, the standard of living of Romanians and table the censure motion at the beginning of the session. At the present, I have started discussions with the other opposition party, AUR [the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians], and we agreed to support this motion together. (...) The Romanians cannot bear what we are heading for. I think it is time that those in the USR, and those in the PNL, in the UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] and in the Minority Group should make a patriotic act and vote for the dismissal of this government," he said. The PSD leader specified that, taking into account the fact that the parliamentary session starts on September 1, "the motion will definitely be submitted in the first ten days". "We no longer condition the motion on their congresses or anything else," Ciolacu added. In his opinion, "the government will definitely fall."AGERPRES(RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bittnet Group Reports 57% Higher Gross Profit, Of RON2M, YoY In 1H/2021 Bittnet (BNET.RO), a group of IT companies listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Friday reported a consolidated turnover of RON48 million in the first half of 2021, and a gross profit of RON2 million, up 57% from the first half of (...)

Bucharest Stock Exchange closed upwards the last trading session of the week Bucharest, Aug 27 /Agerpres/ - The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed upwards the last trading session of the week, with a value of transactions of 49.08 million lei (9.95 million euros). The main BET index appreciated by 0.59%, to 12,389.58 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the (...)

Romania's interinstitutional task force manages to evacuate five Afghan nationals from Kabul Romania's interinstitutional task force has managed to evacuate five Afghan nationals from Kabul who were admitted to the airport and later evacuated with support from Romania's international partners with whom the task force was in contact, according to the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (...)

Chimcomplex Holders Approve Contracting Of EUR60M Loan From CEC Bank, EUR30M Loan From Alpha Bank Shareholders of Chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim and Borzesti platforms, have approved the contracting of a EUR60 million loan from state-run lender CEC Bank and a EUR30 million loan from Alpha (...)

Romania Ranks Sixth In The EU By Ratio Of Government Defense Expenditure To GDP Romania ranks sixth among European Union Member States, with a 1.7% ratio of general government expenditure on defense to GDP in 2019, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said on Wednesday.

CNCAV: 13,363 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours A total of 13,363 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 9,482 represent the first dose and 3,881 the second dose, according to a Friday's report from the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination (...)

Iohannis: Black Sea security state, worrying; Romania supports Moldova, Ukraine's sovereignty, integrity In conversations in Chisinau, Moldova, on Friday with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said that the state of security in the Black Sea continues to be concerning, reiterating Romania's (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |