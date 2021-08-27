PSD's Ciolacu: Snap elections, only solution, we do not govern with PNL or USR PLUS



Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu affirms that snap elections are the only solution, because the current Parliament "no longer reflects the will of Romanians", adding that the Social Democrats would not form a government with the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union-Unity, Freedom and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS). "There is no other solution at the moment than to create another majority. The Social Democratic Party will not form a government with PNL or USR PLUS. It is preposterous to believe that we will enter a government with Mr. Citu [Romania's prime minister] or Mr. Oros [Agriculture Minister]. Another political majority can be outlined. If not, it is not the end of the world and there is the possibility of a minority government. However, from my point of view and that of other colleagues, there is no other solution than snap elections," Marcel Ciolacu told Thursday evening private broadcaster Antena 3. He said that "the current Parliament no longer reflects the will of Romanians" and that "it is time" to hold early elections. Ciolacu also referred to the censure motion that will be submitted by PSD. "I will propose to my colleagues that at the beginning of the session [parliamentary - ed.n.], we should not take into account what they have there, that congress masquerade, we should take into account only what is happening in the economy, the standard of living of Romanians and table the censure motion at the beginning of the session. At the present, I have started discussions with the other opposition party, AUR [the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians], and we agreed to support this motion together. (...) The Romanians cannot bear what we are heading for. I think it is time that those in the USR, and those in the PNL, in the UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] and in the Minority Group should make a patriotic act and vote for the dismissal of this government," he said. The PSD leader specified that, taking into account the fact that the parliamentary session starts on September 1, "the motion will definitely be submitted in the first ten days". "We no longer condition the motion on their congresses or anything else," Ciolacu added. In his opinion, "the government will definitely fall."AGERPRES(RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)