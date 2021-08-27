Aerostar Bacau Turnover Up 8% To RON174M, Net Profit Up 12% To RON35M YoY In 1H/2021

Aerostar Bacau Turnover Up 8% To RON174M, Net Profit Up 12% To RON35M YoY In 1H/2021. Romanian aircraft construction and repair firm Aerostar Bacau (ARS.RO) ended the first half of 2021 with a turnover of RON174 million, up 8% on the year, and a net profit of RON35 million, up 12% from the same period in 2020, per its financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]