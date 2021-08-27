Security System Online Retailer Atu Tech Invests Another EUR1M to Develop Own Brand SAFER

Security System Online Retailer Atu Tech Invests Another EUR1M to Develop Own Brand SAFER. Online retailer Atu Tech, mainly specializing in security systems, has earmarked another EUR1 million this year to develop its own system range, known as SAFER, explained Sorin Felea, Atu Tech general manager and stakeholder. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]