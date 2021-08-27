SIF Oltenia-Owned Lactate Natura Saw Turnover Slide by 43% in 1H/2021 vs 1H/2020

SIF Oltenia-Owned Lactate Natura Saw Turnover Slide by 43% in 1H/2021 vs 1H/2020. Targoviste-based dairy product maker Lactate Natura, majority owned by regional investment fund SIF Oltenia, ended the first half of this year with net turnover of RON4.5 million, 43% lower than in the same period of last year, in line with calculations based on the half-year report the company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]