Eastern Romania: New bridge over Danube to open at the end of 2022.

According to transport minister Catalin Drula, the bridge over the Danube in the eastern city of Brăila, one of Romania’s largest and most complex infrastructure projects, will be operational at the end of 2022. He made the statement on Thursday, August 26, after a working visit to the (...)