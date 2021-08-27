|
Moody's Reconfirms Transelectrica's Ba1 Rating, With Positive Outlook
Aug 27, 2021
Moody's Reconfirms Transelectrica's Ba1 Rating, With Positive Outlook.
International rating agency Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has reconfirmed the Ba1 rating, with a positive outlook, awarded to Romania's national power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO).
