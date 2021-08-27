Moody's Reconfirms Transelectrica's Ba1 Rating, With Positive Outlook

Moody's Reconfirms Transelectrica's Ba1 Rating, With Positive Outlook. International rating agency Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has reconfirmed the Ba1 rating, with a positive outlook, awarded to Romania's national power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]