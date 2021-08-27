I3CP Subscribes To All Newly Issued Shares For Share Capital Increase Of City Insurance

I3CP Subscribes To All Newly Issued Shares For Share Capital Increase Of City Insurance. Dutch-based company I3CP said that on August 25 it subscribed to all newly issued shares for the share capital increase of Romanian insurer City Insurance, which was approved by the insurer’s shareholders in July 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]