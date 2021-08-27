MedLife Group Consolidated Turnover Soars 44% YoY To RON677M In 1H/2021

MedLife Group Consolidated Turnover Soars 44% YoY To RON677M In 1H/2021. MedLife Group (M.RO), the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, ended the first half of 2021 with a consolidated turnover of RON677 million, up 44% from the same period in 2020, and a profit of RON71 million, per its half-year financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]