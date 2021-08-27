Tokyo Paralympics: Romanian minister Eduard Novak wins silver in men's individual pursuit

Romanian sports minister Eduard Novak, a road and track racing cyclist, won silver in the men's C4 4000m individual pursuit at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. He was defeated in the final by Slovak Jozef Metelka. Eduard Novak thus won Romania's first medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo and the