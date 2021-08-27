COVID-19 death toll rises by 19 to 34,490 in last 24hrs

COVID-19 death toll rises by 19 to 34,490 in last 24hrs. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs Friday that, in the last 24 hours, 19 deaths have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to GCS, the patients who died of COVID-19 were 11 men and 8 women. Two deaths were recorded in the 30 - 39 years age category, two in the 40 - 49 years, five in the 60 - 69 years, 8 in the 70 - 79 years and two in the age range over 80 years. Of the deceased patients, 16 presented comorbidities and two patients had no underlying medical conditions, and for one patient no comorbidities have been reported so far. No deaths that occurred before the reference interval were reported, the GCS states. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,490 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.