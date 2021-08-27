Tokyo Paralympic Games: Judoka Alex Bologa wins bronze medal

Tokyo Paralympic Games: Judoka Alex Bologa wins bronze medal. Romanian Judoka Alex Bologa grabbed the bronze medal in the 60 kg category, at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, after winning the match against Uzbek Sherzod Namozov. Bologa (class B1), who thus obtains a new bronze medal at the Paralympic Games, after the one won in 2016, in Rio, won by the opponent's disqualification (class B3), after two minutes and 17 seconds of the "golden score". Bologa defeated Japanese Takaaki Hirai in the quarterfinals, but lost the semifinal to Azerbaijani Vugar Shirinli, then winning the match for bronze. Team Romania to the Tokyo Paralympic Games (24 August - 5 September) lines up 7 athletes, who will compete in table tennis, judo, athletics, cycling and archery, their goal being to win three medals.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]