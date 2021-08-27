Net Assets Of Investment Funds In Romania Inch Down 0.4% To RON50.2B In July 2021

Net Assets Of Investment Funds In Romania Inch Down 0.4% To RON50.2B In July 2021. The net assets of the 227 domestic and foreign open-end and closed-end investment funds operating in Romania fell 0.4% in July 2021, to RON50.2 billion (EUR10.2 billion), but grew by 12.9% since the beginning of 2021, the Association of Fund Administrators said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]