SIF Oltenia Buys 2.7% In Antibiotice Iasi for RON10.6M. Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), the largest Romanian-held drug maker, on Friday reported on the Bucharest Stock Exchange that regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5) bought 18 million of its shares, for RON0.59 per unit, on August 25, 2021 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]