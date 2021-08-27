Alpha Bank Romania Pre-Tax Profit Surges To EUR10.6M In 1H/2021

Alpha Bank Romania Pre-Tax Profit Surges To EUR10.6M In 1H/2021. Greek-owned Alpha Bank Romania, one of the top ten lenders in Romania, reported a pre-tax profit of EUR10.6 million for the first half of 2021, higher than RON2.1 million in the same period in 2020, and the increase is due reduced risk (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]