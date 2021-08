Minister of Youth and Sports Novak wins silver at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Minister of Youth and Sports Novak wins silver at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Romanian cyclist Eduard Novak, the current Minister of Youth and Sports, won the Paralympic silver medal in the men’s C4 4000 m individual pursuit on Friday, at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo. Despite a better start, Novak was defeated in the gold-medal race by Slovakia’s Jozef Metelka. 44-year old (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]