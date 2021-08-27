KATHE, AKANA! Aici și acum! Here and Now! The First International Roma Theatre Festival in Romania



The first edition of KATHE, AKANA! International Roma Theatre Festival presents on 30 August to 6 September, theatre shows and cine-Theatre shows, recent creations and premieres conceived and staged by professional Roma artists from Austria, Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Ucraine. (...)