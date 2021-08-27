GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 946 out of 40k tests done in past 24 hrs

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 946 out of 40k tests done in past 24 hrs. As many as 946 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, out of 40,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive. Until Sunday, 1,094,870 cases of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]