iMapp Bucharest: Video mapping shows to light up the Parliament Palace this fall

iMapp Bucharest: Video mapping shows to light up the Parliament Palace this fall. iMapp Bucharest - Winners League, the largest new media art event in Romania and one of the biggest video mapping contests in the world, will take place in Constitutiei Square on September 18. The event, which lights up the famous Palace of the Parliament in downtown Bucharest, is organized by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]