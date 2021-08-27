Iohannis: Romania remains Moldova's closest partner in the future as well

Iohannis: Romania remains Moldova's closest partner in the future as well. Romania is reaffirming its strong and broad commitment to supporting the reform and European integration undertaken by Moldova, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday. "I am especially happy to return to Chisinau at this time of celebration, on the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Independence of the Republic of Moldova. Today, we are celebrating 30 years since the establishment of our diplomatic ties, with Romania being the first country in the world to have recognised the independence of the Republic of Moldova. In fact, Romania and the Republic of Moldova are united by an extremely strong bond: a communion of the language, culture and history. I am in Chisinau today to reaffirm Romania's strong and broad commitment to supporting the reforms and the European integration undertaken by Moldova," Iohannis told a joint news conference with President of Moldova Maia Sandu, President of Poland Andrzej Duda, and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenski. Iohannis added that all along, "Romania has been the closest and most sincere friend of the Republic of Moldova." "We have consistently met each time the commitments made to the direct benefit of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. We have always made consistent efforts to support the development and modernisation of the Republic of Moldova and we have acted to keep the Republic of Moldova a priority on the European Union agenda. This is my first visit to Chisinau since the early elections on July 11 and the formation of the new government, and I would like to once again congratulate the president and the pro-reform political forces on their victory. At the same time, I want to congratulate the citizens of the Republic of Moldova on their proven maturity, responsibility and democratic spirit, and we can only rejoice that Moldovan society has so firmly chosen to embark on an irreversible pro-reform and European path and to set a worthy example for the whole region," added Iohannis. He said that the election results paved the way for Moldova toward a solid development that benefits the entire society and that he has full confidence that the efforts made by President Maia Sandu and the government of Moldova "will bear fruit." "Political will and determined, concrete action are needed for the rapid implementation of the necessary reforms expected by the entire society is the Republic of Moldova. Their sped up implementation will bring substantial benefits to the citizens and will undoubtedly generate a new positive dynamic in the relationship with the European Union," Iohannis added. Iohannis went on to say that Romania remains the closest partner of the Republic of Moldova in the future. "We are in a particularly auspicious moment in our bilateral relations as well. We have assured President Sandu that Romania will continue to be the closest partner of the Republic of Moldova in the future," the Romanian chief of state pointed out. He noted that Romania has acted vigourously since his last visit to Chisinau in December 2020 to boost support for Moldova. "In particular, we have managed to provide many more doses of COVID-19 vaccine than we announced in December. This effort has allowed a considerable advance in the fight against the pandemic in the Republic of Moldova to the benefit of everyone's health," said Iohannis. Iohannis and his counterparts from Ukraine and Poland took part in public events in Chisinau on the 30th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the Republic of Moldova. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

