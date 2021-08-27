Dacia Sandero, Best-Selling Car In Europe In July 2021

Dacia Sandero, Best-Selling Car In Europe In July 2021. Dacia Sandero, produced in Romania, was the top-selling car in Europe in July 2021, per data from the Automotive News Europe, based on Jato Dynamics data. This is the first time when Dacia Sandero has placed first in Europe, in a (...)