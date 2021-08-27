Law Firm RTPR Assisted Rodbun Group In Contracting RON278M Syndicated Loan

Law Firm RTPR Assisted Rodbun Group In Contracting RON278M Syndicated Loan. Law firm RTPR has assisted Rodbun Group, one of the leading agribusiness companies in Romania, in relation with a syndicated loan of RON278 million which will be used to cover working capital needs and support the group’s development (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]