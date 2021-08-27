CNCAV: 13,363 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

CNCAV: 13,363 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours. A total of 13,363 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 9,482 represent the first dose and 3,881 the second dose, according to a Friday's report from the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) against COVID-19. As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, 9,734,239 doses have been administered for 5,225,867 people, of whom 5,106,489 have received the full scheme. In the last 24 hours there were 3 side effects, all of which were general. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 16,990 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,809 local and 15,181 general. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]