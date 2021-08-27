 
Romaniapress.com

August 27, 2021

Iohannis: Black Sea security state, worrying; Romania supports Moldova, Ukraine's sovereignty, integrity
Aug 27, 2021

Iohannis: Black Sea security state, worrying; Romania supports Moldova, Ukraine's sovereignty, integrity.

In conversations in Chisinau, Moldova, on Friday with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said that the state of security in the Black Sea continues to be concerning, reiterating Romania's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova and Ukraine. Iohannis attended in Chisinau events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Moldova's declaration of independence. The four presidents discussed regional security, co-operation under regional initiatives, the future of the Eastern Partnership, including its December 2021 Summit, and protracted conflicts, including the Transnistria file, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Presidential Administration. Iohannis mentioned that the state of security in the Black Sea region continues to be worrying, reiterated Romania's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine and reaffirmed Romania's position of firm support for these two European countries. Regarding the Transnistria file, President Iohannis also reiterated that Romania is a supporter of a solution that respects the territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova within its internationally recognised borders, "without affecting the pro-European vector of the foreign policy of the Republic of Moldova," according to the press statement. At his one-on-one meeting with Sandu, Iohannis invited Sandu to pay a visit to Bucharest, an invitation gladly accepted by her. Iohannis congratulated the pro-reform, pro-democratic and pro-European political forces on their win in the early elections of July 11 and reaffirmed Romania's commitment to giving full support to the transformation, modernisation and implementation of reforms, in the spirit of the bilateral strategic partnership for the European integration of Moldova. Iohannis mentioned that Romania has managed to provide Moldova with more doses of COVID-19 vaccine than those announced in December - 506,220 doses so far - to which are added substantial donations of medical equipment and devices. The President of Romania also underscored an opportunity for in-depth co-operation at the presidential, governmental and parliamentary levels to advance the bilateral agenda, to support state reform efforts, and the European journey of Moldova. The two chiefs of state welcomed the start of preparations for the next joint meeting of the two national governments to be held in Chisinau in the near future, the Presidential Administration announced. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bittnet Group Reports 57% Higher Gross Profit, Of RON2M, YoY In 1H/2021 Bittnet (BNET.RO), a group of IT companies listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Friday reported a consolidated turnover of RON48 million in the first half of 2021, and a gross profit of RON2 million, up 57% from the first half of (...)

Bucharest Stock Exchange closed upwards the last trading session of the week Bucharest, Aug 27 /Agerpres/ - The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed upwards the last trading session of the week, with a value of transactions of 49.08 million lei (9.95 million euros). The main BET index appreciated by 0.59%, to 12,389.58 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the (...)

Romania's interinstitutional task force manages to evacuate five Afghan nationals from Kabul Romania's interinstitutional task force has managed to evacuate five Afghan nationals from Kabul who were admitted to the airport and later evacuated with support from Romania's international partners with whom the task force was in contact, according to the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (...)

Chimcomplex Holders Approve Contracting Of EUR60M Loan From CEC Bank, EUR30M Loan From Alpha Bank Shareholders of Chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim and Borzesti platforms, have approved the contracting of a EUR60 million loan from state-run lender CEC Bank and a EUR30 million loan from Alpha (...)

Romania Ranks Sixth In The EU By Ratio Of Government Defense Expenditure To GDP Romania ranks sixth among European Union Member States, with a 1.7% ratio of general government expenditure on defense to GDP in 2019, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said on Wednesday.

CNCAV: 13,363 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours A total of 13,363 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 9,482 represent the first dose and 3,881 the second dose, according to a Friday's report from the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination (...)

George Enescu Festival - Mihai Constantinescu: Great foreign orchestras, new names, many Romanian artists George Enescu International Festival Executive Director Mihai Constantinescu highlighted on Friday that all the moments for the public at this edition are very beautiful, very interesting and include everything a festival of this size should include. "There are concerts of the great (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |