Iohannis: Black Sea security state, worrying; Romania supports Moldova, Ukraine's sovereignty, integrity. In conversations in Chisinau, Moldova, on Friday with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said that the state of security in the Black Sea continues to be concerning, reiterating Romania's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova and Ukraine. Iohannis attended in Chisinau events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Moldova's declaration of independence. The four presidents discussed regional security, co-operation under regional initiatives, the future of the Eastern Partnership, including its December 2021 Summit, and protracted conflicts, including the Transnistria file, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Presidential Administration. Iohannis mentioned that the state of security in the Black Sea region continues to be worrying, reiterated Romania's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine and reaffirmed Romania's position of firm support for these two European countries. Regarding the Transnistria file, President Iohannis also reiterated that Romania is a supporter of a solution that respects the territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova within its internationally recognised borders, "without affecting the pro-European vector of the foreign policy of the Republic of Moldova," according to the press statement. At his one-on-one meeting with Sandu, Iohannis invited Sandu to pay a visit to Bucharest, an invitation gladly accepted by her. Iohannis congratulated the pro-reform, pro-democratic and pro-European political forces on their win in the early elections of July 11 and reaffirmed Romania's commitment to giving full support to the transformation, modernisation and implementation of reforms, in the spirit of the bilateral strategic partnership for the European integration of Moldova. Iohannis mentioned that Romania has managed to provide Moldova with more doses of COVID-19 vaccine than those announced in December - 506,220 doses so far - to which are added substantial donations of medical equipment and devices. The President of Romania also underscored an opportunity for in-depth co-operation at the presidential, governmental and parliamentary levels to advance the bilateral agenda, to support state reform efforts, and the European journey of Moldova. The two chiefs of state welcomed the start of preparations for the next joint meeting of the two national governments to be held in Chisinau in the near future, the Presidential Administration announced. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]