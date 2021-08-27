Bucharest Stock Exchange closed upwards the last trading session of the week

Bucharest Stock Exchange closed upwards the last trading session of the week. Bucharest, Aug 27 /Agerpres/ - The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed upwards the last trading session of the week, with a value of transactions of 49.08 million lei (9.95 million euros). The main BET index appreciated by 0.59%, to 12,389.58 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares, recorded a similar increase. The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid stocks, gained 0.56%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.07%. Also, the BET-BK index, the benchmark of return on investment funds, closed the session up 0.55%, and BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 0.23%. On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of Banca Transilvania, which generated exchanges worth 11.61 million lei, followed by the shares of OMV Petrom, with 4.76 million lei, and those of Transport Trade Services, with 3.68 million lei. The best evolutions were registered by the shares of Fine Mechanics, increasing by 8.28%, by those of MedLife (+6.48%) and of Vrancart (+5.77%). On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Romcarbon (-4.51%), Mecanica Ceahlau (-4.41%) and Aerostar (-4.17%). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]