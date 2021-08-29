Orban: The objective I assume is to win all the elections in 2024



Calarasi, Aug 29 /Agerpres/ - The National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban, declared on Sunday, in Calarasi, that the objective he assumes, if he obtains a new mandate to lead the party, is to win all the elections in 2024. "My goal is to win all the elections in 2024. The presidential elections are practically the ones that set the political position for at least five years, the local elections that create the backbone of the PNL, because the PNL mayors are practically our business card and are the people who manage to mobilize the most votes for PNL in the communities they lead. Obviously the parliamentary elections - which are fundamental for the formation of the Government ", Orban said at the meeting of the PNL Calarasi County Board of Directors (CDJ), in which the motion for candidacy for the leadership of PNL is presented. He added that he had built a viable parliamentary majority, and ensuring its cohesion in the governing act required a great deal of experience, a great deal of science in negotiation". "It will not be easy. We have built a viable parliamentary majority. Ensuring the cohesion of this parliamentary majority in the act of governing requires a lot of experience, a lot of qualities, a lot of science in terms of negotiation. For this reason, in order to remain in power we must maintain the cohesion of this coalition and, of course, to strengthen the parliamentary majority. In terms of consolidating the parliamentary majority, I believe that you have no doubts about my ability to ensure a stronger and more comfortable parliamentary majority that will allow us to govern better without being dependent on every project that is linked, and bears the PNL mark, to things that cannot give us speed in the application of those projects," Orban said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi)