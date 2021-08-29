 
Romaniapress.com

August 29, 2021

GCS: 19 deaths in COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours
Aug 29, 2021

GCS: 19 deaths in COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours.

Bucharest, Aug 29 /Agerpres/ - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs that in the last 24 hours 19 deaths have been registered in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. No deaths before the reference interval are reported. Of the 19 deaths, one was registered in the age group 40-49 years, four in the category 50-59 years, six in the age category 60-69 years, three in the age category 70-79 years and five in the category over 80 years old. According to the quoted source, all the registered deaths are of some patients who presented comorbidities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,528 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's 15 Largest Confectionery, Coffee and Snacks Market Players Saw Turnover Rise by 6.2% in 2020 Turnover generated by Romania’s 15 biggest players on the confectionery, coffee and snacks market reached RON6.4 billion in 2020, up 6.2% from 2019, but the number of employees on the market shrank by 3%, according to ZF calculations based on data provided by the companies and on public data (...)

Three enter the race to lead Romania's USR-PLUS USR-PLUS, the second-biggest party in Romania’s center-right ruling coalition, will elect a single leader on October 2. Three candidates have officially entered the internal race, including USR leader Dan Barna, PLUS leader Dacian Ciolos, and senator Ambrozie Irineu Darau, who presents himself (...)

Romanian real estate appraisal company buys art appraisal firm before BVB listing Romanian company Appraisal & Valuation, one of the largest real estate valuation firms on the local market, has acquired the online platform evaluari-arta.ro, which specializes in art appraisal. The transaction comes at a moment when Appraisal & Valuation is preparing to list its (...)

Company data aggregator founded by Romanians looks for EUR 1.4 mln financing Global Database, an aggregator of data about public and private companies founded by two Romanians in 2015, aims to get EUR 1.4 mln funding to develop its service and hire sales specialists for the US and UK markets. The company will sell up to 10% of its shares through the local equity (...)

Dacia Sandero becomes Europe's top-selling car model in July Dacia Sandero, one of the cheapest car models currently available on the European market, was the best-selling car model in Europe last month. It is the first time when the model manages to achieve this performance since its launch in 2008. Dacia launched the new Sandero and Sandero Stepway (...)

Dutch investor brings EUR 150 mln to help troubled Romanian insurer Dutch-based company I3CP announced that it subscribed new shares worth EUR 150 million in a capital increase operated by Romanian insurance company City Insurance, Ziarul Financiar reported. In May, the local financial market regulator ASF placed City Insurance under special administration due (...)

Romania's banks record 50% higher profits in the first half of this year Romania’s banks recorded a cumulated net profit of approximately RON 4.2 billion (EUR 857 mln) in the first half of this year, up by more than 50% compared with the same period of last year. Their assets rose to RON 585.9 billion (EUR 119 bln), boosted by the 7.7% increase in lending, according (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |