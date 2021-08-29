GCS: 19 deaths in COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours

GCS: 19 deaths in COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours. Bucharest, Aug 29 /Agerpres/ - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs that in the last 24 hours 19 deaths have been registered in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. No deaths before the reference interval are reported. Of the 19 deaths, one was registered in the age group 40-49 years, four in the category 50-59 years, six in the age category 60-69 years, three in the age category 70-79 years and five in the category over 80 years old. According to the quoted source, all the registered deaths are of some patients who presented comorbidities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,528 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]