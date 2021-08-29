Over 25,000 people requested completion of anti-COVID vaccination scheme with doses administered abroad

Over 25,000 people requested completion of anti-COVID vaccination scheme with doses administered abroad. Bucharest, Aug 29 /Agerpres/ - More than 25,000 people have requested the completion of the anti-COVID vaccination scheme with the doses administered abroad, the state secretary in the Ministry of Health, Andrei Baciu, informed on Sunday. ''25,014 people requested the completion of the vaccination scheme with the doses administered abroad. The data were entered in the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations on the basis of certificates attesting that one of the doses was made in another country. Subsequently, those who wanted to issued their digital certificate COVID-19 for fast and safe travel,'' Baciu wrote on Facebook. According to him, 16,082 people sent the documents to the Operational Group of the Ministry of Health, and 8,932 turned to the doctors and nurses from the vaccination centers. ''The figures show that most of the requests - 17,105 - came from those who were vaccinated with the first dose in other states in the community bloc and outside it. Here is the list of the top 10 countries where vaccination certificates came from: United Kingdom - 12,196 applications; USA - 2,294; Italy - 1,891; Spain - 1,161; Germany - 1,159; Republic of Moldova - 1,088; Canada - 748; France - 579; United Arab Emirates - 445'', states the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health. At the level of the Operational Group from the Ministry of Health, 32,273 requests were received for various problems, and 31,193 of them have already been solved, Baciu adds. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]