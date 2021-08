Romania’s resident population continues to shrink in 2020

Romania's resident population continued to shrink in 2020, reaching 19.18 million people on January 1, 2021, according to the latest data from the National Statistics Institute (INS). The number is 142,600 lower than the one reported at the beginning of 2020. The primary cause of this evolution