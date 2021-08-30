Madrid to host "Archaeological Treasures from Romania. Dacian and Roman Roots" exhibition

Madrid to host "Archaeological Treasures from Romania. Dacian and Roman Roots" exhibition. A number of 835 artifacts from the collections of 39 museums in Romania left for Spain on Sunday, being transported by a Romanian Air Force aircraft, which will be exhibited, starting with September 30, at National Museum of Archeology in Madrid. The exhibition "Archaeological Treasures from Romania. Dacian and Roman Roots" is coordinated by the National Museum of History of Romania. "It is the largest exhibition ever organized by the Romanian state outside the country. With over 800 exhibits we achieve a historic moment from this point of view," said Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu at Base 90 Air Transport in Otopeni. The minister stated that the exhibition creates a cultural bridge between Romania and the Kingdom of Spain. "I am convinced that I am not exaggerating when I say that we are witnessing an event with a special historical significance: the departure to the Madrid military airport of the military aircraft carrying the exhibition 'Archaeological treasures from Romania. Dacian and Roman roots'. (...) We create a cultural bridge between our countries and mark 140 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and the Kingdom of Spain, the exhibition taking place under the high patronage of His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain and the President of Romania, His Excellency Klaus Iohannis," said Bogdan Gheorghiu. According to him, the exhibition brings together 835 exceptional artifacts from the collections of 39 museums in Romania and will be open to the public at the National Museum of Archeology in Madrid from September 30 to the end of February 2022. ''The public will thus find out the past of a relatively distant space, but close and twinned by the common phenomena of civilization and by the legacy of Latinity. But the exhibition is equally important for the Romanians in Spain who have found a second home here. I invite all Romanians in Spain to be ambassadors of our country and this time to convince their colleagues, neighbours and even the whole community in which they live to visit together the impressive exhibition, to admire together the uniqueness of the Dacian bracelets and the famous Dacian helmet from Cotofenesti, which I am sure we all remember from the history textbooks," the minister added.