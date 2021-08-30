One United Properties Turnover Up 96% To RON434M, Profit Up Over Threefold To RON147M In 1H/2021



One United Properties, one of the most active developers of residential, office and mixed-use projects in capital Bucharest, had a turnover of RON434 million in the first half of 2021, up 96% on the year, and a net profit of RON147.5 million, up 267% on the (...)