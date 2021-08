Horia Ciorcila Set to Open Five-Star Hotel Radisson Blu of Cluj Next Spring in EUR22M Investment

Horia Ciorcila Set to Open Five-Star Hotel Radisson Blu of Cluj Next Spring in EUR22M Investment. Five-star hotel Radisson Blu of Cluj-Napoca is due to open next spring, after its launch was delayed one year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]