Bucharest’s 10 Biggest Shopping Malls Raked in RON214M Losses in 2020. The ten companies managing Bucharest’s largest shopping centres, occupying a total area of above 740,000 square metres, ended 2020 with overall losses of RON214 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]