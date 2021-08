Raiko Transilvania Ends 1H/2021 with Turnover of Above RON4M, Up 72% From 1H/2020

Raiko Transilvania Ends 1H/2021 with Turnover of Above RON4M, Up 72% From 1H/2020. Rainwater and Roofing Systems Producer Raiko Transilvania (RKOT.RO) derived turnover worth RON4 million in the first half of this year, around 72% higher than the level reached in 1H/2020, it said in a report published on the BSE (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]