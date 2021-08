Vegetable Oil Ardealul Carei Set to Complete EUR3.5M Investment Project in 2022

Vegetable Oil Ardealul Carei Set to Complete EUR3.5M Investment Project in 2022. Ardealul Carei, one of the largest vegetable oil producers controlled by local entrepreneurs, with turnover topping EUR50 million in 2020, is poised to finalise a EUR3.5 million investment project, with 40% European funding, next (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]