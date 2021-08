Wienerberger: Low Brick Demand Was Offset by Roofing One in 1H/2021 in Romania

The lower brick demand was offset by roofing demand in the first half of this year for Austrian brick manufacturer Wienerberger in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]