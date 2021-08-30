 
August 30, 2021

IntMin Bode: Romania can afford to receive migrants from Afghanistan, provided it does the checks
Aug 30, 2021

IntMin Bode: Romania can afford to receive migrants from Afghanistan, provided it does the checks.

Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Monday that Romania can afford to receive migrants, provided that its security organisations does the vetting. “On the migration component: Romania, you know very well, has two custody centres that can host over 200 people, and their occupancy rate is less (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Citu: Budget revision to be approved this week Prime Minister Florin Citu announced, on Monday, that the budget revision will be approved in another government session this week. “There will be another government sitting to approve the budget revision, this week,” said Citu, when asked, at the Parliament, when the budget revision will be (...)

PM Citu: PNL will emerge united and strong after September 25 elections, will fight its archenemy PSD Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday declared in a thread related to the Social Democrats’ decision to postpone the filing of a censure motion, that the National Liberal Party (PNL) will emerge united from the leadership elections due on September 25 and will be “strong” to fight its No. 1... The (...)

Farmec recorded a turnover of 135 million lei in the first 6 months Farmec, one of the largest Romanian companies on the market, recorded a turnover of 135 million lei in the first six months of this year, slightly higher than the same period of last year. The result was boosted by sales in the face care and cleaning categories, whose cumulative volume... The (...)

EY study: Decoding the digital home-physical retail remains essential for many consumers, despite accelerating digitization 41% of survey respondents prefer to buy a smart home device in a physical store Under 35-year-olds more likely to favor in-store purchases than older consumers Low confidence in digital support tools; call centers preferred contact method Even as the world moves at breakneck speed toward (...)

Dentons Romania recruits Elena Vlasceanu as Counsel in the Energy practice Dentons announces that Elena Vlăsceanu has joined the firm as Counsel, in a move that strengthens its market-leading Energy practice. Elena has over a decade of experience in corporate Mergers & Acquisitions, with a focus on energy and natural resources. She has advised investors during the (...)

AUR leaders: Citu Gov't trying to usher in mandatory vaccination, we invite unions to discussions The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) invites trade unions in the public system to consultations at the Palace of Parliament on grounds that "government officials have stepped up threats and intimidations against public system staff" who do not want to get vaccinated. (...)

Kelemen Hunor: Working group to look into special pensions Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, said that he proposed at today's ruling coalition meeting the setting up of a working group to deal with special pensions and determine which socio-professional categories should collect pensions (...)

 


