One United Properties posts turnover of 434 million lei and net profit of 147.5 million lei in the first half of 2021



One United Properties posts turnover of 434 million lei and net profit of 147.5 million lei in the first half of 2021.

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), one of the leading green developers of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, posts a record turnover of 434 million lei in the first six months of 2021, a 96% increase compared to the same period of 2020. The company, which floated on... (...)