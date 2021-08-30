Social media collaboration company Planable launches image editing feature for a more seamless collaboration with the teams’ graphic designers

Social media collaboration company Planable launches image editing feature for a more seamless collaboration with the teams’ graphic designers. As collaboration moves online and remote work is becoming more prominent, teams within the Planable platform have evolved from an average of 3.4 members before the pandemic to 5.7 in 2021. As a result, team members within Planable now include new and more diverse positions such as: marketing (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]