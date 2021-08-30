Carbochim Turnover Grows 12% To RON18M, Net Profit Surges 50% To RON1.03M In 1H/2021

Carbochim Turnover Grows 12% To RON18M, Net Profit Surges 50% To RON1.03M In 1H/2021. Industrial abrasives manufacturer Carbochim Cluj Napoca (CBC.RO), indirectly held by businessman Iulian Dascalu, the owner of Iulius Group, ended the first six months of 2021 with a turnover of RON18 million, up 12% on the year, and a net profit of RON1.03 million, up 50% from the first six (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]