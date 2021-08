Aegon Romania Ends 1Q/2021 with RON36.8M in Gross Underwritten Premiums, Up 21% from 1Q/2020

Aegon Romania Ends 1Q/2021 with RON36.8M in Gross Underwritten Premiums, Up 21% from 1Q/2020. Aegon Romania, the domestic unit of international financial group Aegon, ended the first three months of 2021 with a gross underwritten premium volume of RON36.8 million, 21% higher than in the same period of last year, according to the company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]