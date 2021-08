KINOdiseea film festival for children kicks off in Bucharest this week

The international film festival for young audiences KINOdiseea will return with an open-air edition in Bucharest's Plumbuita Park this week. The event is scheduled for September 1-12. In addition to film screenings, the event's program includes acting workshops, giant puppet shows, juggling (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]