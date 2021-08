Romanian tennis player Raluca Olaru and Ukrainian doubles partner win Chicago title

Romanian tennis player Raluca Olaru and Ukrainian doubles partner win Chicago title. Romanian tennis player Raluca Olaru and her Ukrainian teammate Nadiia Kichenok won the women's doubles title in Chicago on Saturday, August 28. They defeated Nadiia's twin sister Lyudmyla and her partner Makoto Ninomiya 7-6(6), 5-7, [10-8]. Overall, the match took two hours and 15 minutes to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]