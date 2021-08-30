Fmr HealthMin Florian Bodog, prosecuted for abuse of office, intellectual forgery
Aug 30, 2021
Former Social-Democrat Health Minister Florian Bodog was indicted by prosecutors of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) in a case in which he is accused of abuse of office and intellectual forgery, DNA reported on Monday.
According to a DNA release sent to AGERPRES, the prosecutors from the National Anti-corruption Directorate - Anti-corruption Section have ordered the indictment of Florian Dorel Bodog, senator in the Romanian Parliament, at the time of the deeds serving as minister, for abuse of office if the public official obtained for themselves or for another an undue use, in continued form (12 material acts), intellectual forgery, in continued form (12 material acts) and forgery in documents under private signature (three offenses).
Olivia Andreea Marcu (formerly Baciu), at the time of the deeds hired in the position of personal adviser to the Minister of Health, will also reach the judges, for complicity in the crime of abuse of office if the public official obtained for themselves or for another an undue use, in continued form (12 material acts).
The anti-corruption prosecutors note in the indictment that, as Minister of Health, Florian Bodog would have acted directly for Olivia Andreea Marcu, employed as a personal adviser, to collect her salary rights for a period of 12 months without having presented herself at work and without having performed the activities to which she was bound by the contract. At the same time, because she was not physically present at the workplace, the dignitary would have signed a series of documents in place of the person.
Specifically, investigators say, between February 2017 and January 2018, Bodog (who currently no longer occupies the position of minister), although knowing that his employee in the position of personal adviser did not show up for work and did not perform the activities to which she was bound by the individual employment contract and job description, would have unrealistically attested her presence at the workplace by signing the collective attendance sheets and would not have taken measures for disciplinary sanctions.
Thus, says the DNA, the minister's adviser, Olivia Andreea Marcu, would have obtained undue salary rights of 75,656 lei, an amount that would represent damage to the budget of the respective ministry.
"In the same context, between February and October 2017, the former minister allegedly forged the signatures of the respective person on two individual employment contracts and on an affidavit, steps meant to produce legal consequences," reads the release.
The Ministry of Health said that it is a civil party in the criminal proceedings with the sum of 75,656 lei, prosecutors said.
The file was sent to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, given that, at the time of the deeds, Florian Dorel Bodog was a minister in the Romanian Government, and the facts were related to his duties.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)
