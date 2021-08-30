Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 699; tests performed in last 24 hours: 16,081

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 699; tests performed in last 24 hours: 16,081. As many as 699 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 16,081 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Monday, 1,097,452 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,054,417 were declared cured. To date, 9,074,747 RT-PCR tests and 2,374,480 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 4,902 RT-PCR tests were performed (2,075 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,827 on request) and 11,179 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 66 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]