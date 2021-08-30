Potential of Black Sea renewable energy to be considered at COP 26

Potential of Black Sea renewable energy to be considered at COP 26. Romania's Association for Clean Energy and Fighting Climate Change will hold a roundtable conference jointly with the European Commission to discuss the potential of renewable energy in the Black Sea at COP 26, the association's chairman, Razvan Nicolescu, told AGERPRES on Monday. "We have gladly accepted the European Commission's proposal to hold an event in Glasgow together. It is an honour for a young organisation like ours. I am glad that we will bring Romania's situation to the attention of Glasgow participants. Even if we still have a lot to do, Romania is currently the most ambitious country in the region in promoting renewable energy and it is ranked among the world's top 5 countries in decoupling economic growth from rising emissions. Ahead of the conference in Glasgow, our association will also release a global 'Clean Path Initiative' under which we aim to make a contribution from Romania to the biggest problem facing humanity: fighting climate change," Nicolescu said. The European Commission will run a pavilion in Glasgow, which will also host a roundtable conference on the Black Sea. The 2021 United Nations Conference on Climate Change, also known as COP 26, is the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change and the world's largest such event. The event will take place in Glasgow, the UK, November 1-12, 2021.