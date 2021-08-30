Bermas Suceava Switches To RON194,630 Profit In 1H/2021 Vs RON19,266 Loss In 1H/2020

Bermas Suceava Switches To RON194,630 Profit In 1H/2021 Vs RON19,266 Loss In 1H/2020. Brewer Bermas Suceava (BRM.RO) on Monday reported a net profit of RON194,630 for the first half of 2021, compared with a net loss of RON619,266 in the same period in 2020, and total revenue of RON15.4 million, up 19.7% from the first half of 2020, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]