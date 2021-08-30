Turbomecanica Revenue Drops 3% To RON52M, Net Profit Shrinks To RON863,128 1H/2021
Aug 30, 2021
Turbomecanica (TBM.RO), Romania’s only maker of turbojet parts and mechanical assemblies for aircraft, in the first six months of this year generated revenues of RON52 million, 3% lower than in the same period of 2020, while its net profit narrowed to RON863,128, from RON10 million last (...)
