ING Bank Romania Posts 6% Growth In Total Revenue In 1H/2021, To RON1.1B

ING Bank Romania Posts 6% Growth In Total Revenue In 1H/2021, To RON1.1B. Lender ING Bank Romania on Monday said its total revenue grew 6% on the year, to RON1.1 billion, in the first half of 2021, while its gross profit grew 19% in the same period, to RON441 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]