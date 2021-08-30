FinMin Vilceanu: Collecting early or partial early retirement pension on top of wage not allowed

The Finance Ministry does not agree that the recipients of early retirement or partial early retirement pension also collect a wage, because this would have an extraordinarily high budgetary impact, Finance Minister Dan Vilceanu said Monday after the government meeting. "We didn't agree with this proposal and consequently we made some observations. This provision was removed from the ordinance adopted today, so collecting early or partial early retirement pension on top of a wage is not possible," Vilceanu said when asked about the ordinance which allowed in its initial version for the collection of both benefit categories. The Minister added that "when one applies for early retirement this means that one has certain reasons that make it impossible for the applicant to work until the age limit. If one can work until the age limit then one stays in service and works until the age limit, and then receives a pension." AGERPRES