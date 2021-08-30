10,655 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

A total of 10,655 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 7,240 represent the first dose and 3,415 the second dose, according to a Monday report from the National Committee for COVID-19 Coordination of Vaccination Activities (CNCAV). As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, 9,759,206 doses have been administered for 5,245,188 people, of whom 5,124,998 have received the full scheme. In the last 24 hours there were 5 side effects, one of which was local and 4 of which were general. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,007 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,810 local and 15,197 general. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]